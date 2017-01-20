(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    58th Presidential Inauguration Newseum Balcony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Sgt. David Greeson 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    Service members march on Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2017, during the inaugural parade of Donald J. Trump as the 45th President of the United States. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period. (DoD video by U.S. Army Sgt. David Greeson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 22:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506062
    VIRIN: 170120-A-YW926-0001
    Filename: DOD_104011105
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Presidential Inauguration Newseum Balcony, by SGT David Greeson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    POTUS
    Inauguration
    USN
    USAF
    USA
    Inaugural Parade
    JTF-NCR
    Inauguration2017
    President Donald J. Trump

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT