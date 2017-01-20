U.S. Coast Guardsmen march down Pennsylvania Avenue during the 58th Presidential Inauguration on Januray 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period (DoD video by U.S. Army Spc. Rod Evans)
|01.20.2017
|01.20.2017 21:38
|B-Roll
|506053
|170115-D-AF973-0001
|DOD_104011051
|00:00:43
|WASHINGTON D.C., US
This work, Participants at 58th Presidential Inauguration Parade, by SPC Roderick Evans, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
