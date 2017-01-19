(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pennsylvania Guard members swear in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    WASHINGTON D.C. - Pennsylvania Air and Army National Guardsmen join airman and soldiers from across the U.S. in support of the day-long Presidential Inauguration events in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2017. Having convoyed from Pennsylvania's National Guard Headquarters in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. days before, these Guardsmen will provide assistance to federal, state and local authorities with duties such as traffic and crowd control in what promises to be a world-stage occasion. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. George Roach/released by DCJFHQ/PA)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506045
    VIRIN: 170119-F-QH938-324
    Filename: DOD_104011037
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania Guard members swear in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Pennsylvania Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    PNG
    58th Presidential Inauguration

