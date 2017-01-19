Pennsylvania Guard members swear in at the 58th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



WASHINGTON D.C. - Pennsylvania Air and Army National Guardsmen join airman and soldiers from across the U.S. in support of the day-long Presidential Inauguration events in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2017. Having convoyed from Pennsylvania's National Guard Headquarters in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. days before, these Guardsmen will provide assistance to federal, state and local authorities with duties such as traffic and crowd control in what promises to be a world-stage occasion. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. George Roach/released by DCJFHQ/PA)