Members of the U.S. Marine Corps march down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017, as part of the 58th Presidential Inauguration. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period (DoD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Green)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 20:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506041
|VIRIN:
|170120-D-EW070-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104011030
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines march for 58th Inauguration, by SrA Ryan Green, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
