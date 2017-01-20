Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter shows his respect in this short clip during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 22:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Dog the Bounty Hunter shows appreciation for the National Guard, by SSgt Justin Hodge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
