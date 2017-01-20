(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dog the Bounty Hunter shows appreciation for the National Guard

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Justin Hodge 

    DC National Guard

    Duane Chapman aka Dog the Bounty Hunter shows his respect in this short clip during the 58th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dog the Bounty Hunter shows appreciation for the National Guard, by SSgt Justin Hodge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

