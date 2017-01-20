Students from U.S. Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, represent Department of Defense Education Activity students overseas in the presidential inauguration parade, Jan. 20, 2017.
This work, Sigonella Children Participate in Inauguration Parade, by SrA Corey Kingsbury, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
