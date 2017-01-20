(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sigonella Children Participate in Inauguration Parade

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Corey Kingsbury 

    DoD News   

    Students from U.S. Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, represent Department of Defense Education Activity students overseas in the presidential inauguration parade, Jan. 20, 2017.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 20:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506033
    VIRIN: 170120-F-XV249-483
    Filename: DOD_104010905
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sigonella Children Participate in Inauguration Parade, by SrA Corey Kingsbury, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

