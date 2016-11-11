140th Wing Maintenance Group, Colorado Air National Guard. This video showcases events and deployments by the Maintenance Group during 2016. Video was produced to inform new recruits about the 2016 activities of the MXG.
Video was released to DVIDS in January 2017.
UNCLASSIFIED and RELEASED
|Date Taken:
|11.11.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 18:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|506020
|VIRIN:
|161111-Z-PY016-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104010244
|Length:
|00:07:59
|Location:
|CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 140th Wing Maintenance 20169, by TSgt Kevin Coulter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT