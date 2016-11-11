140th Wing Maintenance 20169

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



140th Wing Maintenance Group, Colorado Air National Guard. This video showcases events and deployments by the Maintenance Group during 2016. Video was produced to inform new recruits about the 2016 activities of the MXG.

Video was released to DVIDS in January 2017.

UNCLASSIFIED and RELEASED