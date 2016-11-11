(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    140th Wing Maintenance 20169

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2016

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Coulter 

    Colorado National Guard

    140th Wing Maintenance Group, Colorado Air National Guard. This video showcases events and deployments by the Maintenance Group during 2016. Video was produced to inform new recruits about the 2016 activities of the MXG.
    Video was released to DVIDS in January 2017.
    UNCLASSIFIED and RELEASED

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2016
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 18:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 506020
    VIRIN: 161111-Z-PY016-001
    Filename: DOD_104010244
    Length: 00:07:59
    Location: CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 140th Wing Maintenance 20169, by TSgt Kevin Coulter, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    F16
    Hungary
    Recovery
    Maintenance
    140th Wing
    Drone
    Tyndall
    Lodeo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT