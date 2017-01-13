(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of the Navy lands in AV-8B Harrier

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Cpl. Zachary Montgomery 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Combat Camera

    The Secretary of the Navy Ray Mabus presents awards of valor to prior service members during a ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Jan. 13, 2017. The four Marines and one Sailor included Staff Sgt. Michael Mendoza, who received a Navy Cross; and Master Sgt. Steven Davis; HM1 Michael Atkinson; Sgt. Nicholas Brandau; and Sgt. Edward Huth, who were each awarded a Silver Star for their actions. “It is appropriate that today we recognize these individuals for the outstanding actions in the face of incredible danger,” Mabus said. “It is also appropriate, that by honoring these five men, we honor the rest of you who fought beside them, and those who are still in the fight. This generation of Marines and Sailors, like the generations who have come before them, are an extraordinary group of men and women who have so much to our country, so much to all of us. You are the lifeblood, the legacy, and the history that is the United States Marine Corps.” (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jered T. Stone)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 18:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506019
    VIRIN: 170113-M-QD782-444
    Filename: DOD_104010234
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Secretary of the Navy lands in AV-8B Harrier, by Cpl Zachary Montgomery, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

