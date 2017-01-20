Former President Barack Obama addresses crowd before making his final departure from Joint Base Andrews.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 17:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506012
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-AU600-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104009684
|Length:
|00:07:03
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Former President Barack Obama's Final Departure, by SSgt Jason Shamberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
