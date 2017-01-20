(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Former President Barack Obama's Final Departure

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Shamberger 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    Former President Barack Obama addresses crowd before making his final departure from Joint Base Andrews.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 17:52
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former President Barack Obama's Final Departure, by SSgt Jason Shamberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    POTUS
    Joint Base Andrews
    Former President
    JBA
    Barack Obama
    President Barack Obama
    Final Depature

    • LEAVE A COMMENT