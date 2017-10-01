(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    F-15E Take off

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Video by Airman Christina Graves 

    355th Fighter Wing

    Three F-15E's from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base depart from Davis Monthan Air Force Base where they were visiting for training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 16:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 506002
    VIRIN: 170110-F-GE882-001
    Filename: DOD_104009182
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-15E Take off, by Amn Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    Seymour Johnson
    aircraft
    Air Force
    Arizona
    training
    Davis Monthan

