Three F-15E's from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base depart from Davis Monthan Air Force Base where they were visiting for training.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 16:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|506002
|VIRIN:
|170110-F-GE882-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104009182
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|TUCSON, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, F-15E Take off, by Amn Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
