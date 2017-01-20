(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 20th, 2017

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A highlight of video products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL VIDEOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/video/dvids-videos-of-the-day-012017

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    5th MARINE EXPEDITIONARY BRIGADE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/5MEB

    ALASKA NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/ANGPA

    SECRETARY OF THE AIR FORCE PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SAF

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCAS-I

    TRAINING SUPPORT ACTIVITY EUROPE
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/TSAE

    U.S. CUSTOMS AND BORDER PROTECTION OFFICE OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS – VISUAL COMMUNICATIONS DIVISION
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCBP

    AMERICAN FORCES NETWORK SASEBO
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/AFN-Sasebo

    455TH AIR EXPEDITIONARY WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/455AEW

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505999
    Filename: DOD_104009149
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Videos of the Day – Jan. 20th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    USMC
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    42215204
    DVIDS Videos of the Day 012017

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT