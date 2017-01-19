Maintainers of Red Flag

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen begin 2017 with the first Red Flag exercise of the year taking with them more than jets. The Maintainers in charge of maintaining aircraft for the exercise take the spotlight.