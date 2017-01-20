(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Justin Warren 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Service members and civilians honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Shaw Air Force Base by holding events throughout the following week to focus on the diversity of the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505984
    VIRIN: 170120-F-ZX070-001
    Filename: DOD_104008966
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., by A1C Justin Warren, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Dr. Martin Luther King
    Air Force
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT