    Presidential Inauguration Flyover (No Titles)

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Nicolas Myers 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    The Air Force will be part of history during this year's presidential inauguration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 14:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505974
    VIRIN: 170120-F-AF248-001
    Filename: DOD_104008884
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential Inauguration Flyover (No Titles), by SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    President
    F16
    Pilot
    F15
    F22
    Flyover
    Langley
    Eglin
    F35
    Inauguration
    Shaw
    Seymour Johnson
    Air Force
    Presidential
    Donald Trump
    Tyndall
    2017
    Trump
    inauguration2017.

