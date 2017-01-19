The Air Force will be part of history during this year's presidential inauguration.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 14:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505974
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-AF248-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104008884
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Presidential Inauguration Flyover (No Titles), by SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT