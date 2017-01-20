Service members go through a screening process for the Inaugural Parade in the Pentagon parking lot in Washington D.C., Jan. 20, 2017. More than 5,000 military members from across all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components, provided ceremonial support and Defense Support of Civil Authorities during the inaugural period.(DoD video by U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Megan Mallory. Video edited for security purposes)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505969
|VIRIN:
|170106-F-WV865-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104008831
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, D.C., US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Inaugural Parade Screening Process, by SrA Megan Mallory, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
