Airman First Class Amanda Dole takes us to Langley Air Force Base where the African American Heritage Council hosts their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 14:29
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505967
|VIRIN:
|170113-F-EK890-086
|Filename:
|DOD_104008805
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Martin Luther King Day Celebration, by A1C Amanda Dole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
