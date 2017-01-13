(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Martin Luther King Day Celebration

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Amanda Dole 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    Airman First Class Amanda Dole takes us to Langley Air Force Base where the African American Heritage Council hosts their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martin Luther King Day Celebration, by A1C Amanda Dole, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Langley Air Force Base
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    Air Force
    JBLE

