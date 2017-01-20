(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: Navy History

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Video by Daniel Zaborowski 

    All Hands Update

    Operation Desert Storm begins, Eugene Ely becomes the first person to land an aircraft onboard a ship, USS Vincennes becomes the first ship to reach Antartica.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 13:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 505955
    VIRIN: 170120-N-WO545-002
    Filename: DOD_104008712
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: Navy History, by Daniel Zaborowski, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    United Nations
    Navy
    Operation Desert Storm
    All Hands Update
    Eugene Ely
    USS Pennsylvania
    AHU
    USS Vincennes
    Lieutenant Charles Wilkes
    USS Peacock

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT