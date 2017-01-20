Now you see them and now you don’t. Learning how to conceal a 28-ton Bradley Fighting Vehicle, along with M1 Abram Tanks in any type of terrain, takes a high-level of skill and proficiency to be flexible within your surroundings.
Whether they are training in a desert environment or the forested hills of Poland the soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division showed they are able to blend in with their environment after camouflaging several Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M1 Abram Tanks, Jan. 20, at Presidential Range in Swietozow, Poland.
This work, 1-68, 4th ID Adapts to their Surroundings, B-Roll, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
