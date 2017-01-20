(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    1-68, 4th ID Adapts to their Surroundings, B-Roll

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    01.20.2017

    Video by Sgt. Jacob Holmes 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    Now you see them and now you don’t. Learning how to conceal a 28-ton Bradley Fighting Vehicle, along with M1 Abram Tanks in any type of terrain, takes a high-level of skill and proficiency to be flexible within your surroundings.

    Whether they are training in a desert environment or the forested hills of Poland the soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Infantry Division showed they are able to blend in with their environment after camouflaging several Bradley Fighting Vehicles and M1 Abram Tanks, Jan. 20, at Presidential Range in Swietozow, Poland.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 13:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505934
    VIRIN: 170120-A-GA562-001
    Filename: DOD_104008361
    Length: 00:12:38
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-68, 4th ID Adapts to their Surroundings, B-Roll, by SGT Jacob Holmes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    4th Infantry Division
    Poland
    USAREUR
    21st Theater Support Command
    Iron Brigade
    3rd Armor Brigade Combat Team
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

