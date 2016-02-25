BG (Ret.) Darrol Schroeder and CMSgt. (Ret.) Fred Quam look back on the North Dakota Air National Guard's first domestic disaster relief mission, Operation Haylift 1949. The mission provided hay to cattle stranded by snow storms in northern North Dakota.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 09:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505901
|VIRIN:
|160205-Z-YT106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104007683
|Length:
|00:03:57
|Location:
|ND, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Operation Haylift Remembered, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT