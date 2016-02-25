(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operation Haylift Remembered

    ND, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    BG (Ret.) Darrol Schroeder and CMSgt. (Ret.) Fred Quam look back on the North Dakota Air National Guard's first domestic disaster relief mission, Operation Haylift 1949. The mission provided hay to cattle stranded by snow storms in northern North Dakota.

    Date Taken: 02.25.2016
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 09:46
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Haylift Remembered, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    disaster relief
    North Dakota
    Operation Haylift

