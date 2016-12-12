(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coalition Airstrike Destroys a Da'esh Fighting Position Near Mosul, Iraq

    IRAQ

    12.12.2016

    Coalition airstrike destroys a Da'esh fighting position near Mosul, Iraq, Dec. 12, 2016.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Airstrike Destroys a Da'esh Fighting Position Near Mosul, Iraq, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CENTCOM
    Mosul
    Coaltion
    AFCENT
    Iraq
    ISIL
    OIR

