CH-47F Chinook Air Movement

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505887" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army aviators with Company B, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, Florida Army National Guard prepare a CH-47F Chinook for an air movement mission near Erbil, Iraq, Jan. 14, 2017. Advise and assist teams are enabling partnered forces defat ISIL by providing advice and assistance with military operational planning, maneuver, intelligence and air support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)