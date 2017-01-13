(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CH-47F Chinook Air Movement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ERBIL, IRAQ

    01.13.2017

    Video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army aviators with Company B, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, Florida Army National Guard prepare a CH-47F Chinook for an air movement mission near Erbil, Iraq, Jan. 14, 2017. Advise and assist teams are enabling partnered forces defat ISIL by providing advice and assistance with military operational planning, maneuver, intelligence and air support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 07:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505887
    VIRIN: 170114-A-TV157-001
    Filename: DOD_104007462
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: ERBIL, IQ
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CH-47F Chinook Air Movement, by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Chinook
    advise and assist
    Central Command
    CENTCOM
    Mosul
    coalition
    Erbil
    GSAB
    Company B
    Iraq
    Florida Army National Guard
    111th Aviation Regiment
    1-111th
    1st General Support Aviation Battalion
    ISIS
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    UH-47F

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT