U.S. Army aviators with Company B, 1st General Support Aviation Battalion, 111th Aviation Regiment, Florida Army National Guard prepare a CH-47F Chinook for an air movement mission near Erbil, Iraq, Jan. 14, 2017. Advise and assist teams are enabling partnered forces defat ISIL by providing advice and assistance with military operational planning, maneuver, intelligence and air support on the battlefield. Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve is the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Neil Stanfield)
Date Taken:
|01.13.2017
Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 07:50
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|505887
VIRIN:
|170114-A-TV157-001
Filename:
|DOD_104007462
Length:
|00:04:15
Location:
|ERBIL, IQ
This work, CH-47F Chinook Air Movement, by SGT Neil Stanfield, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
