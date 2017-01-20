Naval Beach Unit 7 held a Change of Command Ceremony to transfer the title of Commanding Officer from CDR Morris Oxendine to CDR Robert S. Jones.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 07:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505878
|VIRIN:
|170120-N-VA308-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104007117
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Naval Beach Unit 7 Change of Command, by SN Kyle Palasti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
