    Naval Beach Unit 7 Change of Command

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    01.20.2017

    Video by Seaman Kyle Palasti 

    American Forces Network Sasebo

    Naval Beach Unit 7 held a Change of Command Ceremony to transfer the title of Commanding Officer from CDR Morris Oxendine to CDR Robert S. Jones.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.20.2017 07:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505878
    VIRIN: 170120-N-VA308-0001
    Filename: DOD_104007117
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Beach Unit 7 Change of Command, by SN Kyle Palasti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

