    B-1 Show of Force Social Media

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2016

    Video by Senior Airman Emili Koonce 

    American Forces Network - Osan

    The U.S. and Republic of Korea Air Forces are sending a unified message about North Korea's nuclear test, video by AFN Osan broadcaster, SrA Emili Koonce.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1 Show of Force Social Media, by SrA Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    North Korea
    United States
    Air Force
    Republic of Korea
    nuclear test
    SrA Emili Koonce

