The U.S. and Republic of Korea Air Forces are sending a unified message about North Korea's nuclear test, video by AFN Osan broadcaster, SrA Emili Koonce.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 01:53
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505861
|VIRIN:
|160921-F-UH796-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104006914
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-1 Show of Force Social Media, by SrA Emili Koonce, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
