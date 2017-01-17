A Public Service Announcement about Tax Center at Camp Zama, Japan. Free Federal and state income tax return preparation and filing service to Soldiers, Family members, DA Civilians, retirees, and other community members.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2017 00:28
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|505849
|VIRIN:
|170117-A-HP734-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104006884
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Tax Center Public Service Announcement, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
