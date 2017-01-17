(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tax Center Public Service Announcement

    CAMP ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.17.2017

    Video by Luis Casale 

    U.S. Army Japan

    A Public Service Announcement about Tax Center at Camp Zama, Japan. Free Federal and state income tax return preparation and filing service to Soldiers, Family members, DA Civilians, retirees, and other community members.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tax Center Public Service Announcement, by Luis Casale, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Zama
    Tax
    Public Service Announcement
    USA Army Japan

