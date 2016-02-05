(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fuerzas Comando 2016

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANCON, PERU

    05.02.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacqueline Fitzgerald 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Competitors of Fuerzas Comando 2016 take their competition to new heights as they scale a mountain during the forced ruck march.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 21:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505840
    VIRIN: 160502-Z-WA247-001
    Filename: DOD_104006794
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: ANCON, PE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuerzas Comando 2016, by SSG Jacqueline Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SOF
    Special Operations
    USSOUTHCOM
    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    competition
    SF
    Special Forces
    partnership
    Army
    Fuerzas Comando
    USSOCOM
    Fuerzas Comando 2016
    FC16
    Fuerzas Comando 16
    FuerzasComando16
    multinational Special Forces competition
    multinational competition
    partnership for regional security
    FuerzasComando2016

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT