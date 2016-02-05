Competitors of Fuerzas Comando 2016 take their competition to new heights as they scale a mountain during the forced ruck march.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 21:30
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505840
|VIRIN:
|160502-Z-WA247-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104006794
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|ANCON, PE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fuerzas Comando 2016, by SSG Jacqueline Fitzgerald, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
