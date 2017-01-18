(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Korea Update - MLK March Raw

    YONGSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Video

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Fellow Americans come together for a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Army Sergeant Keren Solano shows us how a march and ceremony remember his life. The observance program is an annual event that remembers the dream. Soundbites from Mr. Alejandro Rosally.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Update - MLK March Raw, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr
    MLK Day
    Keren Solano
    Alejandro Rosally

    • LEAVE A COMMENT