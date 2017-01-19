(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Presidential Inauguration Flyover

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Nicolas Myers 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    The Air Force will be part of history during this year's presidential inauguration.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 20:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505835
    VIRIN: 170119-F-AF248-001
    Filename: DOD_104006720
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presidential Inauguration Flyover, by SrA Nicolas Myers, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    President
    F16
    Base
    F15
    Virginia
    F22
    Langley
    Presidential Inauguration
    F35
    Inauguration
    Eustis
    Capital
    History
    Air Force
    Washington DC
    2017
    Trump

