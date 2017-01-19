(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    President-Elect Donald Trump Lands at JBA

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaac Garden 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    President Elect Donald Trump and wife, Melania, exit an Air Force aircraft at Joint Base Andrews.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505790
    VIRIN: 170119-F-AQ171-001
    Filename: DOD_104006330
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President-Elect Donald Trump Lands at JBA, by SSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    President
    POTUS
    United States Air Force
    Joint Base Andrews
    89th Airlift Wing
    11th Wing
    inauguration2017

