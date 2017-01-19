President Elect Donald Trump and wife, Melania, exit an Air Force aircraft at Joint Base Andrews.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505790
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-AQ171-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104006330
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, President-Elect Donald Trump Lands at JBA, by SSgt Isaac Garden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT