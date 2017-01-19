(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guardsmen donate to Ozanam Inn

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Preston 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    Members from the Coast Guard’s Eighth District bring in collected clothing items to donate to Ozanam Inn. The community outreach subcommittee of the Leadership Development Advisory Committee collected clothing items during Operation Warm Embrace to help build community relationships with the local New Orleans area.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505769
    VIRIN: 170119-G-QU455-042
    Filename: DOD_104006225
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guardsmen donate to Ozanam Inn, by PO3 Alexandria Preston, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Charity
    Volunteering
    Coast Guard
    D8
    donations
    preston

