Members of the 219th SFS of the North Dakota Air National Guard train to provide security to the missile fields at Minot AFB, ND on May 26, 2016.
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 15:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505764
|VIRIN:
|160526-Z-YT106-004
|Filename:
|DOD_104006127
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|MINOT, ND, US
This work, 219th SFS Train in Missile Field, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
