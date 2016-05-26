(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    219th SFS Train in Missile Field

    MINOT, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 219th SFS of the North Dakota Air National Guard train to provide security to the missile fields at Minot AFB, ND on May 26, 2016.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2016
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 15:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505764
    VIRIN: 160526-Z-YT106-004
    Filename: DOD_104006127
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: MINOT, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 219th SFS Train in Missile Field, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Minot
    security forces
    North Dakota
    219th

