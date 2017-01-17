Soundbites from CBP Air and Marine Operations SAFE Boat Crews Monitoring Washington DC Waterways for 58th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soundbites from CBP AMO SAFE Boat crews as they are monitoring and securing the waterways around Washington, D.C. before, during and after the 58th Presidential Inauguration. AMO performs a range of aviation and maritime contingency operations and national tasking missions, including National Special Security Events such as the Inauguration. AMO has historically excelled at these types of events largely by applying organic capabilities developed for our interdiction, investigative, and domain awareness missions.