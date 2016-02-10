(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Original Happy Hooligan Looks Back on 100 Years

    FARGO, ND, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Command Master Sgt. (Ret.) Fred Quam, a charter member of the North Dakota Air National Guard, reflects on his career.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2016
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 14:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505759
    VIRIN: 161002-Z-YT106-001
    Filename: DOD_104006098
    Length: 00:05:02
    Location: FARGO, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Original Happy Hooligan Looks Back on 100 Years, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    North Dakota
    Fred Quam

