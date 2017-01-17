(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CBP Air and Marine Operations SAFE Boats Monitoring DC Waterways for 58th Inauguration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2017

    Video by George Felton 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division

    Two Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations (AMO) SAFE Boat crews are monitoring and securing the waterways around Washington, D.C. before, during and after the 58th Presidential Inauguration. AMO performs a range of aviation and maritime contingency operations and national tasking missions, including National Special Security Events such as the Inauguration. AMO has historically excelled at these types of events largely by applying organic capabilities developed for our interdiction, investigative, and domain awareness missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 15:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505757
    VIRIN: 170118-H-GF123-001
    Filename: DOD_104006039
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations SAFE Boats Monitoring DC Waterways for 58th Inauguration, by George Felton, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Customs and Border Protection
    CBP
    Potomac River
    SAFE Boats
    Washington DC
    AMO
    Air and Marine Operations
    58th Inauguration

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT