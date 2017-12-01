(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ammo: Innovation and Ingenuity

    HOLLOMAN, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jason Allred 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    Innovation is a huge part of Air Force culture. In the 49th Maintenance Squadron the Ammo flight is leading the charge. One airman invented an entire system to make processes more efficient in his shop.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ammo: Innovation and Ingenuity, by A1C Jason Allred, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air combat command

