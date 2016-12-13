Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard deliver gifts and help residents of the North Dakota State Veteran's Home in Lisbon, N.D. celebrate their Christmas party on December 13, 2016.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505749
|VIRIN:
|161213-Z-YT106-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104005977
|Length:
|00:03:15
|Location:
|LISBON, ND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 119th Wing Delivers Christmas Cheer, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
