    119th Wing Delivers Christmas Cheer

    LISBON, ND, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Video by Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing Public Affairs North Dakota Air National Guard

    Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard deliver gifts and help residents of the North Dakota State Veteran's Home in Lisbon, N.D. celebrate their Christmas party on December 13, 2016.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 13:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505749
    VIRIN: 161213-Z-YT106-002
    Filename: DOD_104005977
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: LISBON, ND, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 119th Wing Delivers Christmas Cheer, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    ND
    Lisbon
    North Dakota
    Veteran's Home

