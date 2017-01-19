(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 19th, 2017

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Shawn Allen 

    DVIDS Hub

    A compilation of photo products uploaded to DVIDS.

    LINK TO ALL PHOTOS FEATURED
    https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/image/dvids-photos-of-the-day-011917

    LINKS TO ALL FEATURED MILITARY UNITS

    OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/OSDPA

    HQMC COMBAT CAMERA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/HQMC-COMCAM

    JOINT TASK FORCE – NATIONAL CAPITAL REGION 58th PRESIDENTIAL INAUGURATION
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/JTF-NCRPI

    176th WING PUBLIC AFFAIRS
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/176WPA

    U.S. COAST GUARD PACIFIC AREA
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USCGPA

    1st BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM, 1st CAVALRY DIVISION
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/1BCT-1CD

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR/3rd MARINE AIRCRAFT WING
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/MCASM

    NAVY MEDIA CONTENT SERVICES
    https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NVNS

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 13:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505745
    Filename: DOD_104005892
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: ATLANTA, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DVIDS Photos of the Day – Jan. 19th, 2017, by Shawn Allen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    DVIDS
    USMC
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Army
    41615204
    DVIDS Photos of the Day 011917

