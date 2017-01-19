(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    All Hands Update: New Osprey Facility

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Kevin Dawson 

    All Hands Update

    US teams up with Japanese officials to open the first Japan-based depot-level MV-22 Osprey repair facility.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 12:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 505735
    VIRIN: 170119-N-WO545-002
    Filename: DOD_104005609
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All Hands Update: New Osprey Facility, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Osprey
    MV-22 Osprey
    JGSDF
    Navy
    All Hands Update
    Japanese Ground Self Defense Force
    AHU
    Fleet Readiness Center Western Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT