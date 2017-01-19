US teams up with Japanese officials to open the first Japan-based depot-level MV-22 Osprey repair facility.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 12:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|505735
|VIRIN:
|170119-N-WO545-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104005609
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, All Hands Update: New Osprey Facility, by Kevin Dawson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT