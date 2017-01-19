(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2016 KLW BCAT M Local Television Newscast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Scott Rhodes 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    2016 Keith L Ware broadcast competition entry. Uploaded IAW competition instructions from FORSCOM.
    Not intended for public consumption on this platform.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 11:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 505731
    VIRIN: 170119-A-YH536-004
    Filename: DOD_104005539
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2016 KLW BCAT M Local Television Newscast, by Scott Rhodes, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    2016 KLW

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT