Baltic Military Winter Games - B-Roll

An 18-year-old female sharp shooter from Latvia won gold recently in the biathlon event at the Baltic Military Winter Games.
The Baltic Military Winter Games have taken place in Latvia. The games were held for the first time in 2014. Events included ice hockey, ice fishing and biathlon. This year participants included Estonians, Latvians and Lithuanians. An invite was also sent to Ukraine and Canada in order to strengthen partnerships. Canada will soon be deploying troops to Latvia to boost NATO’s presence in the region. Footage includes aerial shots of the biathlon, shots of ice hockey and a soundbite with a participant.
SHOTLIST
1. 00:00 CLOSE SHOT OF RIFLES LINED UP
2. 00:03 VARIOUS SHOTS OF PARTICIPANTS WARMING UP AHEAD OF GAMES
3. 00:13 VARIOUS SHOTS OF PARTICIPANTS SHOOTING ON RANGE
4. 00:45 SHOT SHOWS FEMALE PARTICIPANT SKIING IN BIATHLON EVENT
5. 00:51 WIDE SHOT OF PARTICIPANTS SKIING AWAY FROM FIRING RANGE IN BIATHLON
6. 01:02 CLOSE SHOT OF PARTICIPANT BEING AWARED MEDAL
LEAVE A COMMENT