    OAR-POLAND Basketball Game FB Piece

    POLAND

    01.18.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Thanh Pham 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    A select group of U-S Soldiers join Polish Soldiers for a night out in the local town to experience the culture and watch a basketball game. The allied nations were able to bond over an unforgettable experience, a break from the norm while deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 12:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505715
    VIRIN: 170118-A-AQ583-221
    Filename: DOD_104005442
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OAR-POLAND Basketball Game FB Piece, by SSG Thanh Pham, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    sports
    4ID
    basketball
    culture
    cultural
    morale
    recreation
    Poland
    allied
    entertainment
    community relations
    USAREUR
    partnered
    3rd ABCT
    Operation Atlantic Resolve
    Strong Europe

