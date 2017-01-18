OAR-POLAND Basketball Game FB Piece

A select group of U-S Soldiers join Polish Soldiers for a night out in the local town to experience the culture and watch a basketball game. The allied nations were able to bond over an unforgettable experience, a break from the norm while deployed in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
