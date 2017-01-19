(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Florida Sends Guardsmen to Assist with Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Video by Ching Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    B-roll footage of Florida National Guardsmen join forces with other states in Washington D.C. to provide security support for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. The Soldiers were lodged in a local high school.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505703
    VIRIN: 170119-Z-NF376-079
    Filename: DOD_104005307
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
    Hometown: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida Sends Guardsmen to Assist with Presidential Inauguration, by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Presidential Inauguration
    B-Roll
    Nation's capital
    FLNG
    footage
    Washington D.C.
    inauguration2017
    inauguration 2017

