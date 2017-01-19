Florida Sends Guardsmen to Assist with Presidential Inauguration

B-roll footage of Florida National Guardsmen join forces with other states in Washington D.C. to provide security support for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. The Soldiers were lodged in a local high school.
