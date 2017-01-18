B-2 Takeoff - Night Vision 2

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A B-2 spirit stealth bomber from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base takes off Jan. 18, 2017 in support of operations near Sirte, Libya. In conjunction with the Libyan Government of National Accord, the U.S. military conducted precision airstrikes destroying four Daesh camps 45 kilometers southwest of Sirte.