A B-2 spirit stealth bomber from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base takes off Jan. 18, 2017 in support of operations near Sirte, Libya. In conjunction with the Libyan Government of National Accord, the U.S. military conducted precision airstrikes destroying four Daesh camps 45 kilometers southwest of Sirte.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 10:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505695
|VIRIN:
|170118-D-LD992-421
|Filename:
|DOD_104005284
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|MO, US
|Web Views:
|44
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-2 Takeoff - Night Vision 2, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT