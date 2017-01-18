(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-2 Takeoff - Night Vision 2

    MO, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs

    A B-2 spirit stealth bomber from the 509th Bomb Wing at Whiteman Air Force Base takes off Jan. 18, 2017 in support of operations near Sirte, Libya. In conjunction with the Libyan Government of National Accord, the U.S. military conducted precision airstrikes destroying four Daesh camps 45 kilometers southwest of Sirte.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505695
    VIRIN: 170118-D-LD992-421
    Filename: DOD_104005284
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: MO, US
    Web Views: 44
    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Takeoff - Night Vision 2, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    B2
    Spirit
    Whiteman
    B2OPSJAN17

