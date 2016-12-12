(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Rehearsal and Performance of Band and Color Guard

    WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES

    12.12.2016

    Video by Lance Cpl. Andrew Piehler 

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region 58th Presidential Inauguration

    U.S. service members of the Color Guard and "Pershing's Own" band rehearse and perform for the Cabinet dinner at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2016. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support and Defense Support of civil authorities during the inaugural period. (DOD video by U.S. Marine LCpl. Andrew Piehler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2016
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 10:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505671
    VIRIN: 160118-D-CJ720-001
    Filename: DOD_104005014
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rehearsal and Performance of Band and Color Guard, by LCpl Andrew Piehler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Color Guard
    Navy
    Washington
    D.C.
    Marines
    Army
    Band
    Joint Task Force
    National Capitol Region
    Coast Gaurd
    Inauguration2017
    Cabinet Dinner

