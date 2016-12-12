Rehearsal and Performance of Band and Color Guard

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/505671" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. service members of the Color Guard and "Pershing's Own" band rehearse and perform for the Cabinet dinner at the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2016. Military personnel assigned to Joint Task Force-National Capital Region provided military ceremonial support and Defense Support of civil authorities during the inaugural period. (DOD video by U.S. Marine LCpl. Andrew Piehler)