The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force Strike command team conducts a transfer of authority ceremony with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Task Force Falcon command team at Union III, Iraq, Jan. 19, 2017. The task forces operate in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brien Vorhees)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 09:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505670
|VIRIN:
|170119-A-QE750-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104005004
|Length:
|00:19:17
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Strike Transfer of Authority, by SFC Brien Vorhees, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
