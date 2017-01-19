(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Strike Transfer of Authority

    IRAQ

    01.19.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brien Vorhees 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    The 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Task Force Strike command team conducts a transfer of authority ceremony with 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, Task Force Falcon command team at Union III, Iraq, Jan. 19, 2017. The task forces operate in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve, the global Coalition to destroy ISIL in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. 1st Class Brien Vorhees)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 09:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505670
    VIRIN: 170119-A-QE750-001
    Filename: DOD_104005004
    Length: 00:19:17
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, Task Force Strike Transfer of Authority, by SFC Brien Vorhees, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    101st Airborne Division
    Task Force Falcon
    55th Signal Company
    Iraq
    Danger 6
    Union III
    Task Force Strike
    ISIL
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command
    CJFLCC-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Freedom

