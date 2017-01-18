(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AH-64 Apache Pilot Recruitment Commercial

    ANSBACH, BY, GERMANY

    01.18.2017

    Video by Charles Rosemond 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    AH-64 Apache Pilot Recruitment Commercial, Jan. 18, 2017. (U.S. Army video by Training Resource Specialist Charles Rosemond/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 06:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505663
    VIRIN: 170118-A-IY962-001
    Filename: DOD_104004862
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ANSBACH, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AH-64 Apache Pilot Recruitment Commercial, by Charles Rosemond, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

