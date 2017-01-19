Operation Inherent Resolve supported Iraqi security forces with airstrikes on Jan. 11, 2017 that aimed to destroy a Da'esh held building near Mosul, Iraq.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 05:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|505661
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-ZZ999-999
|Filename:
|DOD_104004839
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coalition airstrike destroys a Da'esh held building near Mosul, Iraq, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
