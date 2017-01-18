Have kitchen, will travel: GA Air Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 116th Air Control Wing Services Flight, Georgia Air National Guard, deployed from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia with their Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (DRMKT), support the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., January 18, 2017. Working from FedEx Field, home to the Washington Redskins, the team along with Air National Guard units from the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Middletown Pa., 161st Air Refueling Wing and 162nd Air Wing from Phoenix, Ariz., and the 123rd Airlift Wing, Louisville, Ky., were responsible for feeding approximately 3,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen a day. Here they serve the first meal of the deployment to joint-forces personnel staying at FedEX field. In all, about 7,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, served with the specially created Joint Task Force – District of Columbia. As a whole, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen augmented the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces on a range of support including traffic control, crowd management, logistics and communication. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)