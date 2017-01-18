(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Have kitchen, will travel: GA Air Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons 

    116th Air Control Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 116th Air Control Wing Services Flight, Georgia Air National Guard, deployed from Robins Air Force Base, Georgia with their Disaster Relief Mobile Kitchen Trailer (DRMKT), support the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Washington, D.C., January 18, 2017. Working from FedEx Field, home to the Washington Redskins, the team along with Air National Guard units from the 193rd Special Operations Wing, Middletown Pa., 161st Air Refueling Wing and 162nd Air Wing from Phoenix, Ariz., and the 123rd Airlift Wing, Louisville, Ky., were responsible for feeding approximately 3,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen a day. Here they serve the first meal of the deployment to joint-forces personnel staying at FedEX field. In all, about 7,500 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen, from 44 states, three territories and the District of Columbia, served with the specially created Joint Task Force – District of Columbia. As a whole, National Guard Soldiers and Airmen augmented the U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and D.C. Metropolitan Police forces on a range of support including traffic control, crowd management, logistics and communication. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Master Sgt. Roger Parsons)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Have kitchen, will travel: GA Air Guard supports 58th Presidential Inauguration, by SMSgt Roger Parsons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Georgia Air National Guard
    116th Air Control Wing
    Robins Air Force Base
    DC Guard
    Presidential Inauguration 2017
    military food services

