    Korea Update - MLK March

    YONGSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    01.18.2017

    Video by Sgt. Keren-happuch Solano 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Fellow Americans come together for a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Army Sergeant Keren Solano shows us how a march and ceremony remember his life. The observance program is an annual event that remembers the dream. Soundbites from Mr. Alejandro Rosally.

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 00:27
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 505642
    Filename: DOD_104004682
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: YONGSAN, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Korea Update - MLK March , by SGT Keren-happuch Solano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MLK
    Martin Luther King Jr.
    MLK Day
    Keren Solano
    Alejandro Rosally

    • LEAVE A COMMENT