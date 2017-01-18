Fellow Americans come together for a day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Army Sergeant Keren Solano shows us how a march and ceremony remember his life. The observance program is an annual event that remembers the dream. Soundbites from Mr. Alejandro Rosally.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 00:27
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505642
|Filename:
|DOD_104004682
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|YONGSAN, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Korea Update - MLK March , by SGT Keren-happuch Solano, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
