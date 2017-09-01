Aircrews from the Missouri and Kentucky Air National Guard perform a nine ship C-130 Hercules formation flight during annual training near Savannah, Ga., from Jan. 9 - 11, 2017. More than 300 airmen participated in the training from both the 139th and 123rd Airlift Wings. The crews dropped pararescue jumpers from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron and Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserves' 421st Quartermaster Company. The event was part of annual training the units conducted at the Georgia Air National Guard's Combat Readiness Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|01.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 23:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|505634
|VIRIN:
|170109-Z-UP142-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104004575
|Length:
|00:04:41
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Missouri and Kentucky Airmen conduct nine ship formation flight, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
