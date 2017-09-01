Missouri and Kentucky Airmen conduct nine ship formation flight

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircrews from the Missouri and Kentucky Air National Guard perform a nine ship C-130 Hercules formation flight during annual training near Savannah, Ga., from Jan. 9 - 11, 2017. More than 300 airmen participated in the training from both the 139th and 123rd Airlift Wings. The crews dropped pararescue jumpers from the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron and Soldiers from the U.S. Army Reserves' 421st Quartermaster Company. The event was part of annual training the units conducted at the Georgia Air National Guard's Combat Readiness Training Center. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)