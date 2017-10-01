(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Surface Navy Association 2017 Rear Admiral John Wade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.2017

    Video by Duane Jones 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy

    Rear Admiral John Wade, Commander, Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center, Surface Navy Association speech Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 22:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 505632
    VIRIN: 170110-D-DC158-852
    Filename: DOD_104004513
    Length: 00:21:46
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Surface Navy Association 2017 Rear Admiral John Wade, by Duane Jones, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Surface Navy Association
    SNA
    Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center
    John Wade

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT